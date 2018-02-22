Brendan Fraser Says 2003 Groping Incident Spurred Hollywood Absence

Brendan Fraser, star of The Mummy films, Encino Man and other '90s films, has not been seen on the big screen in a while and in a recent interview, he opens up about some turmoil that has likely contributed to his Hollywood disappearance.

The 49-year-old star's main residence is a house north of New York City, where the divorced actor is helping to raise three sons, one of whom is autistic. Over the past decade, he went through a divorce, lost his mother to cancer, underwent surgeries as a result of his Mummy stunts, and also was traumatized by an unwanted encounter in Hollywood.

In 2003, Fraser claimed Philip Berk, a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, grabbed his butt after a ceremony at which the actor had announced the group's annual charitable donation. Fraser demanded and received a written apology from both the organization, which hands out the Golden Globes, and from the journalist, who disputed Fraser's account, The New York Times reported in 2004.

Fraser talks about the encounter for the first time in an interview with GQ, published on Thursday.

"I felt ill," Fraser said. "I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry."

The actor said Berk had reached out to shake his hand and then allegedly reached around, grabbed part of his butt and touched him inappropriately. Fraser said he was overcome with panic and fear. He said he was eventually able to remove Berk's hand. The journalist, who is still an HFPA member and once served as the group's president, told GQ, "Mr. Fraser's version is a total fabrication," adding, "My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual 'If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize.'"