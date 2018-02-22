Sex and the City's Jason Lewis Picks Sides in Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's Feud

Jason Lewis has weighed in on the Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall feud.
During an interview with KTLA 5 on Wednesday, Lewis, who played Cattrall's on-screen love interest Smith in Sex and the City, was asked about the drama going on between the former co-stars.
"So with all this stuff, going back and forth in the press...Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker, you were there, did you have a thought about it?" KTLA 5 anchor Sam Rubin asked.
"Mmhmm...if you can't say something nice don't say anything at all," the actor replied. "Listen, I have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
"And I'm gonna stop there because I've got nothing good to say," Lewis said.
When asked if that meant he was on "team Sarah," the 46-year-old replied, "I might just have to say yeah...what a gracious lady. She was always so good to me."
"Were other people not as good to you?" Rubin asked.
"Sarah was amazing," Lewis laughed.
The drama between Parker and Cattrall has been highly-publicized since plans for a Sex and the City 3 movie were canceled in September. In early February, Cattrall announced the death of her brother in a heartbreaking post on Instagram. Parker left a comment on the post, writing to her former co-star, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."
Days later, Cattrall went on to slam Parker in another Instagram post that said, "I don't need your love and support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."
The caption for the post read, "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."
Cattrall also included a link to an October 2017 New York Post article with a headline that reads, "Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed Sex and the City."
You can watch Lewis' interview about Parker and Cattrall's feud above. Then tell us, what do you think about his comments?
