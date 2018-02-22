Kelly Rowland's Skin-Care Expert Reveals the Solution to Dry Skin

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 9:47 AM

Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have one thing in common: beautiful skin.

It's not a coincidence, however. All three women are clients to celebrity aesthetician, Shani Darden, who has gained a following and reputation for her anti-aging and clarifying techniques. 

Now that winter is fading away and the sun is coming out, our gazes are set on radiant skin, and Shani has come to the rescue with a few solutions that would rid us of winter's dry skin and rejuvenate our complexion for the sunny days ahead.

First, "You need to exfoliate," the celeb facialist told E! News' Sibley Scoles at the LA-based Shani Darden Salon. "People with dry skin get really nervous in the winter months about exfoliating the top layer of their skin, but if you don't exfoliate nothing can get through." 

Cindy Crawford's Go-To Beauty Products

After you exfoliate, the pro suggests using retinol to keep skin blemish and wrinkle-free. The ingredient is part of the retinoid family, related to vitamin A, and once it's applied to the skin, enzymes in the body turn it into an acid that increases cell turnover, fades hyperpigmentation and keeps skin hydrated.

For Shani, it's the secret sauce to Jessica Alba-level skin.

Shani and Jessica have also partnered to create the Honest Beauty Younger + Clearer skin-care collection, which was formulated to fight against adult acne and wrinkles. Retinol is its key ingredient.

Check out more tips for the celeb facialist above and her product recommendations below!

ESC: Shani Darden's Skin-Care Recommendations

Resurface by Shani Darden

Retinol Reform, $95

ESC: Shani Darden's Skin-Care Recommendations

Honest Beauty

Younger+Clearer Anti-Acne + Anti-Aging Kit, $29

ESC: Shani Darden's Skin-Care Recommendations

Shani Darden

Texture Reform Gentle Resurfacing Serum, $95

ESC: Shani Darden's Skin-Care Recommendations

Dr. Dennis Gross

Alpha-Beta Peel Extra Strength Formula, $88

ESC: Shani Darden's Skin-Care Recommendations

Supergoop

Everyday Sunscreen With Cellular Response Technology, $19

ESC: Shani Darden's Skin-Care Recommendations

iS Clinical

Cleansing Complex, $42

