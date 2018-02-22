Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Surprise Baby Shower With Her Besties

With only a few more months until baby no. 2 arrives, Chrissy Teigen celebrated her pregnancy with a surprise baby shower thrown by her besties.

The 32-year-old supermodel gave fans a sneak peek of the Wednesday night gathering on Snapchat.

"These are my best girlfriends on the planet," Teigen said in the clip. "I have a surprise baby shower. I love you guys."

She also shared the video on Instagram and tagged the members of her squad.

"Man. Aint nothing like girlfriends," she wrote. "Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back."