50 First Dates, Cruel Intentions and Marvel's Jessica Jones Coming to Netflix in March 2018

Plan your binge-watching accordingly. On Thursday, Netflix announced which film and TV titles will become available to stream in the month of March. The company's catalogue includes dozens of licensed properties, as well as original comedy specials, movies and television series. As E! News exclusively revealed Tuesday, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II will be among them.

Here's the complete list of titles that are coming to Netflix in March 2018:

Available 3/1/18

300

21 Thunder: Season 1

2307: Winter's Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945