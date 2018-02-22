Netflix Losing Zootopia, Hitch, Safe Haven and More in March 2018

It's time to re-prioritize your queue, because on Thursday, Netflix announced which film and TV titles will be expiring in the month of March. In less than a week, movies including Hitch, Jaws, Memento, Safe Haven and Zootopia will no longer be available for streaming, while popular series including Archer, The Crazy Ones and The Killing will each be vanishing from its catalogue.

Here's the complete list of titles that are expiring in March 2018:

Leaving 3/1

Anastasia

Baby's Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

A Gang Story

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

Leaving 3/4

Chloe

Safe Haven

Safe Haven, Julianne Hough

Relativity Media

Leaving 3/6

The Finest Hours

Leaving 3/8

Victoria

Leaving 3/11/18

Believe

Glitch

Leaving 3/12

Standby

Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney's The Santa Clause 2

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving 3/13

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 3/14

Archer: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 3/19

V/H/S: Viral

Leaving 3/20

Zootopia

Leaving 3/22

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Leaving 3/24

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Leaving 3/26

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Leaving 3/29

The Gates: Season 1

Chris Pine, The Finest Hours

Walt Disney Pictures

Leaving 3/30

Life in Pieces: Season 1

Leaving 3/31

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1

