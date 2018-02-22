Police Investigating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Anthrax Scare

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 6:03 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Scotland Yard is conducting an investigation after a letter containing white powder and a reportedly racist message was sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command was called after the letter was delivered to St. James's Palace on Feb. 12. Although there was concern the letter contained anthrax—an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis—police told E! News the substance was determined "non-suspicious." The Evening Standard, which broke the news, also reported the letter was intercepted before it reached Harry and Meghan—although, the couple was informed of the incident.

"Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James's Palace on Monday, 12 February," the Metropolitan Police told E! News "The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package." 

Furthermore, police told E! News there have been no arrests and that the inquiries continue.

Meghan Markle Gets Official Royal Aide Ahead of May Wedding to Prince Harry

Per the Evening Standard, the scare comes around the same time a letter containing white powder was sent to Home Secretary Amber Rudd. While the substance was again determined harmless, police are reportedly investigating whether there's a connection between the two incidents.

The incident also comes less than three months before the royal wedding—an event that is sure to have high security. As Kensington Palace previously noted, the couple is expected to embark on a carriage procession through Windsor.

An insider told E! News Meghan has already received defense training—such as how to deal with threats and kidnappers—and that "she knows all the protocol."

