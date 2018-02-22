Trey Songz Accused of Physically Assaulting a Woman During NBA All-Star Weekend

by Lindsay Farber | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 3:46 AM

Trey Songz

R&B singer Trey Songz has been accused of hitting a woman in the face during NBA All-Star weekend.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old star allegedly grew upset after an unidentified woman began talking to a male attendee at a party in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday night, prompting the alleged assault.

Sources told the outlet that following the argument, the woman then left the party to seek medical attention for minor injuries before filing a report with police. 

E! News can confirm that the Los Angeles Police Department has received a report naming Songz as a suspect. However, they could not confirm the details of the report.

This is unfortunately not the first time that Songz has been in trouble with the law, as the "Bottoms Up" singer has found himself in hot water in recent years.

Last August, Songz plead guilty to two misdemeanors after destroying a stage during a concert in Detroit. He was sentenced to 18 months' probation, as well as ordered to complete anger management classes, submit to substance abuse screenings and pay restitution.

And back in December 2017, the star was sued for allegedly smacking a phone out of a female fan's hand inside a Philadelphia strip club.

E! News has reached out to Songz's rep for further comment.

