Tiffany Haddish Cries After Oprah Surprises Her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 7:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We may have just found Oprah's biggest fan!

The beloved media mogul gave funny lady Tiffany Haddish the surprise of her life on Thursday's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—and the Girls' Trip star pretty much lost her mind after meeting Lady O.

Oprah shared a photo of the encounter with her 13 million fans and wrote, "Look who I just surprised @theellenshow. @tiffanyhaddish watch."

Tiffany clearly couldn't contain her excitement, she reposted Oprah's Instagram not one, not two, but three times!

The actress even admitted she cried tears of joy at the encounter in a VERY excited caption.

The 38-year-old wrote, "SO JUST SO YALL KNOW I POSTED IT THREE TIMES BECAUSE I AM THAT DAMN HAPPY! YES! YES! YES I CRIED AND YES I ASKED HER TO BE MY AUNTIE! SO ALL THANKS BE TO GOD FOR ALWAYS COMING THRU YOU HEAR MY PRAYS AND ANSWER ACCORDINGLY AMEN!"

Photos

Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts

During Thursday's appearance, Tiffany told Ellen DeGeneres about the first and only time she met her idol, which was on the set of a film.

"I did this movie called Their Eyes Were Watching God and I was an extra and it was a movie that Oprah was producing," the 38-year-old said.

"She had walked by and I was making all the other extras laugh… She said, 'You’re a very funny young lady.' I was like [eeeee!] and she said, 'What’s your name?’ I said, ‘My name is Tiffany Haddish, and I’m a stand-up comedian.'"

Tiffany continued her story, "She said, ‘Well, keep me updated on your career, write me, let me know what you got going on,'"

She added, "I left comedy, I said, ‘Oh yeah, I know, I know.' And so, I would write her, right? She never wrote back."

That's when Ellen couldn't help herself saying, "Let’s ask her why she didn’t write back. Oprah, why didn’t you write back?"

And out came Oprah!

Tune in tomorrow to see the rest of the encounter.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , Top Stories , Oprah Winfrey , Ellen DeGeneres
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, Harvey Weinstein

Jennifer Lawrence Blasts Harvey Weinstein's Legal Tactics: "This Is What Predators Do"

Ed Sheeran, 2018 Brit Awards

Ed Sheeran Isn't Married—He's Wearing an Engagement Ring

The Bachelor Winter Games

Ben Higgins Predicts Which of The Bachelor Winter Games Remaining Couples Could Actually Last

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Police Investigating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Anthrax Scare

Frankie Jonas, Wochit

Have You Seen "Bonus Jonas" Frankie Jonas Lately?

Revenge Body, Nicole, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Is Sick of Revenge Body Participant Nicole's Excuses: "You're Half-Assing It"

Barron Trump

How Barron Trump's White House Life Is Different—and the Same—as Other Modern First Kids

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -