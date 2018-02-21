Athleisure Must-Haves to Make You Feel Like An Olympian

OK, fine. You might not be competing in the Olympics yourself, but you are watching it all play out in South Korea right about now. There's just something about a perfectly choreographed ice skating routine that makes you reassess your own fitness goals, are we right?
First order of business: New athleisure looks to help you look the part. It doesn't matter if you're hitting a spin class or newly inspired to strap on a pair of ice skates yourself, these trendy staples are the way to go.
BUY IT: Alo Reflective Idol Bomber Jacket, $348
BUY IT: Sundry Star Yoga, $108
BUY IT: Adidas by Stella McCartney Yoga Bag, $160
BUY IT: Free People Superwoman Sweat Top, $58
BUY IT: P.E. Nation Back Up Jacket, $250
BUY IT: Year of Ours Football Legging, $108
BUY IT: Adidas by Stella McCartney Run 2in1 Short, $70
BUY IT: Nike Air Jordan Floppy Hat, $30
BUY IT: Alo Realm Hoodie, $90
BUY IT: Under Armour UA Stars & Stripes, $55
BUY IT: Year of Ours Bodie Bra, $60
BUY IT: Beach Riot Shea Legging, $120
BUY IT: Spiritual Gangster Rainbow Sweatpant, $148
BUY IT: Free People Ursa Bra, $48
BUY IT: L'urv I'm on Clouds Bralette, $75
BUY IT: Carbon38 Takara Leggings, $98
BUY IT: Year of Ours Sporting Pullover Hoodie, $85
BUY IT: Alo Yoga High-Waist Tech Lift Airbrush Legging, $134
BUY IT: Carbon38 Ballet Wrap Top, $125
BUY IT: Jonathan Simkhaai x Carbon38 Lace Up Corset Legging, $225
BUY IT: Onzie Racer Legging, $64
BUY IT: Ultracor Altitude Lux Make Out Sports Bra, $125
BUY IT: Ultra Silk Camo Knockout Leggings, $185
Now, how do we apply for the Olympics? Kidding...kind of.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.