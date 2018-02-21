Team USA Prepares to Celebrate "Biggest Day in Women's Sports" at 2018 Winter Olympics

The race for gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics isn't cooling down by any means.

With just a few more days to go until the Closing Ceremonies, Team USA supporters have plenty of reason to cheer loud and proud as more than a few familiar athletes take center stage in PyeongChang.

Today, Team USA's female athletes are having an extra great day as three big medals have already been obtained.

Our women's bobsled team took home a silver medal while our cross-country skiers received a historic gold medal. As for speed skating, the women of Team USA won the bronze marking their first medal in 16 years.

But wait, there's more coming to primetime tonight!