Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Shuts Down Split Rumors

Mike Fisher is setting the record straight!

Carrie Underwood's hubby made it clear to a fan (and the world) things were just fine—maybe even better than fine!—in their marriage, despite recent reports the twosome was headed for a split.

Earlier today, the officially un-retired hockey player responded to a fan @beverlyayers, who wrote on his Instagram that she was "praying for you and Carrie" and for the pair to "hold tight to each other" because there are always "bumps in the road."

The Canadian athlete, who just announced that he be coming out of retirement to play with the Nashville Predators, wrote back to the fan, "We've never been better. Thanks."

The sports star and the country queen were wed in 2010. The two welcomed son Isaiah Michael Fisher in March 2015.