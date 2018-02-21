Harvey Weinstein Cites Comments From Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep in Effort to Dismiss Class Action Lawsuit

UPDATE:Meryl Streep released the following statement to E! News, Harvey Weinstein's attorneys' use of my (true) statement—that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship- as evidence that he was not abusive with many OTHER women is pathetic and exploitive."

The actress continued, "The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them- regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed."

______

Harvey Weinstein is trying to use actresses' words for his own defense.

In a newly filed response to a proposed class action lawsuit by six women against him and his former businesses, including The Weinstein Company, and his brother Bob Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood producer's attorneys have cited some actresses' comments about him to help discredit the class allegations within the lawsuit and dismiss 10 counts of the complaint.

In documents filed Tuesday and obtained by E! News, the 65-year-old magnate's attorneys quoted remarks from A-list stars Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrenceto prove that the class definitions in the lawsuit are "fatally overbroad," and thus, the class allegations should be "dismissed or stricken in their entirety."