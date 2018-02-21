Cheryl Cole Reveals Her and Liam Payne's Sex Safe Word at 2018 BRITs

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 1:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole, 2018 BRIT Awards Telecast, GIF

YouTube

TMI Alert!

Liam Payne was asked a naughty question at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Wednesday about his and Cheryl Cole's sex life.

"You're performing later, you're going a performance from Fifty Shades of Grey movie [sequel—Fifty Shades Freed]," host Jack Whitehall said to the two, sitting together in the audience. "Sounds pretty saucy. Um, is there a safe word?"

"She knows that," replied Payne, 24, laughing and pointing at his partner.

"'Don't stop,'" said Cole, 34, causing Payne to erupt in more laughter.

The two have been together for more than a year and share an 11-month-old son, Bear. The BRITs host had Cole and Payne wave onscreen to the "little fellow watching at home," before joking, "Hello Niall Horan!"

Photos

BRIT Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole, 2018 BRIT Awards Telecast

YouTube

Recently, Cole and Payne were the target of split rumors.

In a recent interview, she said she was not bothered by the reports, while he voiced support for his partner on Instagram.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cheryl Cole , Liam Payne , Couples , Life/Style , Sex , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Steve Wilkos, mugshot

Steve Wilkos Charged With DUI After Serious Car Crash

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2000

Did Brad Pitt Cause Tension in Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Marriage?

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Admits She's ''Having Issues'' With Hank Baskett

Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Tropical Vacay

Is Meghan Markle Becoming the New Princess Diana?

Shopping: Olympics

Athleisure Must-Haves to Make You Feel Like An Olympian

Brie & Nikki Bella Dish on Babies and Wedding Plans

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -