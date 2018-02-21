Why Jane Seymour Feels Sexier At 67 Than Ever Before: "I'm Not Trying To Prove Anything To Anyone"

  • By
  • &

by Lindsay Farber | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 1:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jane Seymour, Playboy Magazine

Playboy

Jane Seymour feels better than ever, and who could blame her?

In a new interview with Playboy, the James Bond star posed in what marks her third pictorial for the mag, having also shot in 1973 and 1987.

"I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger," she revealed. "There's an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have."

The 67-year-old actress, who has won two Golden Globes and an Emmy over the span of her 50 year career, credits staying away from Botox and plastic surgery to keep her feeling like herself at all times.

Photos

Playboy's Most Iconic Magazine Covers

Jane Seymour, Women of a Certain Age

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

"I haven't done any surgeries or injections or anything. I haven't done any of it," she says. "So I still look like ‘me.' Everyday I'm kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know and I don't [recognize] them. I'm authentically being me. That's important to me."

And while aging naturally may be a rare sight in the age of Instagram selfies and Photoshop, Seymour feels confident in the skin she's in.

"I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone," she continued. "When you're younger, it's all about ‘look at me.' I'm not trying to get anyone to look at me. I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone."

We're here for Seymour's refreshing honesty!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ James Bond , Playboy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Steve Wilkos, mugshot

Steve Wilkos Charged With DUI After Serious Car Crash

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2000

Did Brad Pitt Cause Tension in Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Marriage?

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Admits She's ''Having Issues'' With Hank Baskett

Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Tropical Vacay

Is Meghan Markle Becoming the New Princess Diana?

Shopping: Olympics

Athleisure Must-Haves to Make You Feel Like An Olympian

Brie & Nikki Bella Dish on Babies and Wedding Plans

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -