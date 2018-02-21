Why Jane Seymour Feels Sexier At 67 Than Ever Before: "I'm Not Trying To Prove Anything To Anyone"

by Lindsay Farber | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 1:45 PM

Jane Seymour, Playboy Magazine

Jane Seymour feels better than ever, and who could blame her?

In a new interview with Playboy, the James Bond star posed in what marks her third pictorial for the mag, having also shot in 1973 and 1987.

"I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger," she revealed. "There's an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have."

The 67-year-old actress, who has won two Golden Globes and an Emmy over the span of her 50 year career, credits staying away from Botox and plastic surgery to keep her feeling like herself at all times.

Jane Seymour, Women of a Certain Age

"I haven't done any surgeries or injections or anything. I haven't done any of it," she says. "So I still look like ‘me.' Everyday I'm kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know and I don't [recognize] them. I'm authentically being me. That's important to me."

And while aging naturally may be a rare sight in the age of Instagram selfies and Photoshop, Seymour feels confident in the skin she's in.

"I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone," she continued. "When you're younger, it's all about ‘look at me.' I'm not trying to get anyone to look at me. I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone."

We're here for Seymour's refreshing honesty!

