Go Behind the Scenes of The Arrangement Season 2 With Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista and More!

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 5:00 AM
It's almost time for The Arrangement's big season two premiere!
While we have to wait just a few more days to find out what's going to happen to Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West (Josh Henderson)'s relationship now that she's returned from the Institute for the Higher Mind's kidnapping, we don't have to wait to get a sneak peak at all the behind-the-scenes action from set.
Over the past few months, Christine, Josh and Lexa Doig have all been sharing some BTS pics of everything from the camera room to coffee breaks and even a cast moment from last summer's total solar eclipse.
While you patiently wait for a much overdue dose of Kygan, go behind the scenes of filming season two by browsing our photo gallery below!
