Rihanna Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Toni Braxton and Paris Hilton

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 11:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rihanna's 30th Birthday

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Rihanna celebrated her 30th birthday with a party in New York City.

The "Wild Thoughts" singer was photographed out celebrating her special day in the city on Tuesday evening at the Seagram Building. Rihanna started the evening with an elegant black-tie dinner at The Grill, with close friends and family, followed by an after party in the Pool Restaurant with a performance by Toni Braxton. At the celebration, 30 magnums of Jay-Z's prestige champagne Armand de Brignac Rosé and Blanc de Blancs were sabered, to mark Rihanna's 30th birthday.

Celeb guests at the party, which went until 4 a.m. Wednesday, also included Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka.

Rihanna Turns 30: Inside Her Private Romance With Hassan Jameel

Paris Hilton, Rihanna's 30th Birthday

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

One insider also tells E! News that Rihanna's boyfriend Hassan Jameel was in attendance at the bash but managed to avoid photographers.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Rihanna dedicated her birthday post to her mom.

"10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter!" Rihanna wrote on Instagram. "Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom! Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are! I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!"

Toni Braxton, Rihanna's 30th Birthday

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

One day before stepping out to celebrate Rihanna's birthday, Toni Braxton confirmed her engagement to Birdman.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Toni Braxton , Paris Hilton , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Sues MTV and the Entire Teen Mom OG Production for $5 Million

Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole, 2018 BRIT Awards Telecast

Cheryl Cole Reveals Her and Liam Payne's Sex Safe Word at BRITs

Jane Seymour, Playboy Magazine

Why Jane Seymour Feels Sexier At 67 Than Ever Before: "I'm Not Trying To Prove Anything To Anyone"

Matt Damon, Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver Makes a Dig at "Nice, White Male" Matt Damon for Sexual Harassment Comments

ESC: Gucci, Heads, Milan Fashion Week

Twitter Reacts to Gucci Models Carrying Replica Heads: Harry Potter Jokes, Puns & More

Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: Living Separate Lives but Staying as Close as Ever

Kat Von D

Kat Von D Marries Prayers Singer Leafar Seyer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -