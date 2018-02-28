The Arrangement's Institute Isn't Alone: See Other Famous TV & Movie Cults

Netflix
by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 5:00 AM
Netflix
While the Institute for the Higher Mind has definitely taken over both Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West's (Josh Henderson) lives on The Arrangement, it certainly isn't the first seedy movie or TV self-help organization to totally consume its on-screen characters.
From the deadly gang threatening the life of Ally (Sarah Paulson) on American Horror Story: Cult to the laugh-out-loud doomsday cult Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) escapes from in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, self-help organizations have played a major role in TV and movies of the past and present.
While we wait to see what Megan has in store for The Institute (and vice versa) on season two of The Arrangement, let's check out some other creepy groups and organizations that have brought laughter, tears and lots of fear to our TV and movie screens.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!