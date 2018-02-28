The Arrangement's Institute Isn't Alone: See Other Famous TV & Movie Cults

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix

While the Institute for the Higher Mind has definitely taken over both Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West's (Josh Henderson) lives on The Arrangement, it certainly isn't the first seedy movie or TV self-help organization to totally consume its on-screen characters. 

From the deadly gang threatening the life of Ally (Sarah Paulson) on American Horror Story: Cult to the laugh-out-loud doomsday cult Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) escapes from in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, self-help organizations have played a major role in TV and movies of the past and present.

While we wait to see what Megan has in store for The Institute (and vice versa) on season two of The Arrangement, let's check out some other creepy groups and organizations that have brought laughter, tears and lots of fear to our TV and movie screens.

Photos

Famous TV & Movie Cults

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , Ellie Kemper , TV , Movies , Top Stories
Latest News
The X-Files

Mulder, Scully and the Blobfish? All About The X-Files Prop Gillian Anderson Can't Get Enough Of

Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny Talk "Blobfish" Episode

Law and Order: SVU

Mariska Hargitay, Michael Chernuchin and the Secret to Law and Order: SVU's Season 19 Success

Retta, Parks and Recreation, Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce, Good Girls

Retta, the Revelation

The Challenge

The Challenge Season 32's First Teaser Is Here: Find Out the Intense New Theme

Mackenzie McKee, Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom

Teen Mom OG Casting Shake-Up: Is Mackenzie McKee Replacing Farrah Abraham?

Wavyy Jonez, Marcc Rose, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie: How the USA Series Honors the Real People Involved

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -