Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves During Jamaican Getaway

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are in love, and they don't care who knows it!

The couple traveled to Jamaica together earlier this week to attend Jeremy Bieber's wedding with Chelsey Rebelo...but the newlyweds weren't the only ones celebrating their love during the tropical trip.

SelGo and the Biebs couldn't keep their hands off one another while hanging out by the pool and soaking up the sun.

On the last day of their vacation, photos showed the couple hugging and holding each other close while engaged in what appeared to be a passionate conversation. Selena looked beachy in a white dress and wavy hair, while Bieber focused all of his attention on her, going shirtless in a pair of shorts, a hat and a towel around his shoulders.

"They were very happy together and kissing," an onlooker told us.