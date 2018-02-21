Gigi Hadid's Layered Jeans Is the Next Denim Trend

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 11:32 AM

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Leave to Gigi and Bella Hadidto set yet another trend.

Arm in arm with her younger sister, Gigi Hadid offered a preview of what's to come for spring: layers of denim. To achieve her London Fashion Week off-duty look, the model layered chambray and yellow plaid button-downs with a long, frayed denim vest, then stunned with white and light blue layered, cropped jeans. Keeping it cool, the star added a small white bag, white sneakers and tortoise sunglasses. 

The look is epic, but the mid-waist jeans are the star. They fit loosely, adding to her effortless appeal, and they're layers make you look twice, as you try to figure out if she's actually wearing two pairs of jeans, which would undoubtedly be uncomfortable. 

Best Looks from London Fashion Week Winter 2018

Good news: She's wearing one pair of jeans, and the style is available for sale in a number of stores.

Once you find a pair that works for you, you can achieve the off-duty style by you can adding more layers like the supermodel, or pairing with a simple bodysuit with sneakers or mules. 

