The Bachelor Winter Games Ends With 4 Couples Still Together: What's Next For Them

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 8:00 PM
Could The Bachelor Winter Games have the best success rate of any show in The Bachelor franchise history?!
In the ABC reality hit's latest spinoff, Bachelor stars from all over the globe came together in Vermont to compete (or attempt to not injure themselves) in winter sports while trying to find romance. And guess what? It worked, as it was revealed during The Bachelor Winter Games' World Tells All special on Thursday night that four couples are still together from the show. And we even got a surprise proposal!
The one couple that didn't last post-finale? USA's Luke Pell and Sweden's Stassi Yaramchuk and international relations between these two were definitely not friendly when they shared the stage, as Stassi revealed Luke had barely tried to get in contact with her since the show ended. Ouch.
But let's move onto happier couple news, shall we? Here's what's next for all the Winter Games' couples:
Ashley Iaconetti (USA) and Kevin Wendt (Canada): The Bachelor Winter Games champs are going to Disneyland! Following their big win after their ice-dance routine in the finale, the couple celebrated at one of the happiest places on Earth. But they also admitted they weren't exactly the best at keeping their relationship a secret after filming wrapped. "There was some paparazzi shots of him getting Valentine's Day stuff and us at dinner the other night, which is nuts," Ashley said.
With Kevin based in Toronto and Ashley in Los Angeles, the couple is planning to visit each other and "take things from there" rather than rush into anything, like an engagement (which we'll get to in a minute).
"We've only known each other for two months, so it's a little early to talk about moving," Ashley said, with Kevin, adding, "We want to have some fun!"
ABC
Dean Unglert (USA) and Lesley Murphy (USA): First up for the couple is a charity trip to Honduras with Ben Higgins, followed by a ski trip to Aspen. But after their return, Lesley is set to move in with Dean, who shocked fans by getting down on one knee during the special...only to present his girlfriend with a key to his Los Angeles home.
"I thought it was so cute, I really did," Lesley, who is a travel blogger, said of Dean's big gesture. "I knew that there was a probably a key inside, not a ring, so he wasn't fooling me!"
But Lesley does have some ideas about what she'd like to do with the decor in Dean's place...namely his video games. Hear more from them, including how surprised they both were by their instant connection on the show, in the video below.
Courtney (Australia) and Lily (New Zealand): The beloved international match revealed they took a cross-country trip together in an RV, driving from New York to California immediately after the show finished filming. (How cute was the video they shared of their adventures?!)
And things are going so well between Courtney and Lily that they moved to Los Angeles together. Congrats, you crazy Aussie and Kiwi. (Seriously, did you see them drink out of their shoes?!)
ABC
Clare Crawley (USA) and Benoit Beausejour-Savard (Canada): Wait, didn't they "break up" in episode two, when an emotional Benoit left after Clare said she wasn't feeling a spark between them? Turns out, they got back in touch after she left and fell in love much to their co-stars' shock. And Benoit took it one step further, getting down on one knee and proposing at the end of the World Tells All special! Get all the details on their surprise romance and engagement straight from the happy couple themselves.
Which Winter Games couple was your favorite? Which one do you think will last? Sound off in the comments below!
