Kate Middleton Gets a "Tattoo" During Sunderland Visit With Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Sunderland on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled about four and a half hours north of London to Sunderland for their latest royal visit, where they were able to see the city's arts and engineering endeavors.

The first stop on the couple's visit was the opening of The Fire Station, which, according to the royal website, is the "the city's new hub for theatre, music and dance."

During the couple's visit to The Fire Station, Kate and William watched performances and had the opportunity to talk with many kids involved in programs there.