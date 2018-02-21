BRIT Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rita Ora, 2018 Brit Awards

Mike Marsland/WireImage

It's music's biggest night in Britain!

The 2018 BRIT Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday and despite the near-freezing temperatures outside, some of the top music stars showcased some seriously hot and eclectic looks on the red carpet.

Rita Ora, one of the performers, dazzled in a strapless white feathered ballgown. She also posed for pics with Beauty and the Beast actor Luke EvansLove Me Like You Do singer Ellie Goulding, was red-hot in a short, long-sleeve, red, plunging ruffled dress.

Dua Lipa, also a performer, turned heads in a pale pink ruffled mini dress with a long, fluffy train. She is nominated for five awards, including British Album of the Year.

Many celebrities carried white roses to show support for the Time's Up campaign to end sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace.

Photos

2018 BRIT Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Other nominees include Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Liam Payne, Quavo, Harry Styles, Drake, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Beck, Lorde, Foo FightersAlicia Keys, Pink, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik.

Sheeran, Payne, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton are also among the performers.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Awards , Fashion , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
Latest News
ESC: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid's Layered Jeans Is the Next Denim Trend

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Offended by Dress Controversy: "This Is Sexist"

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Dressed to Kill at the Red Sparrow Photocall

Branded: Target

4 Ways to Style Your Jeans and T-Shirt Like a Girl on the Go

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell, BAFTAs, 2018

BAFTA Film Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Sparkles in Nude Feathered Gown at 2018 ASC Awards

Zendaya Denounces Blake Lively & Emily Blunt NYFW Feud

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -