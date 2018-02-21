The Lost in Space Reboot Trailer Has One Sinister Robot Voice Warning "Danger, Will Robinson"

Reboots, Will Robinson, reboots! Netflix's long-awaited Lost in Space reboot is officially taking off on April 13 with stars Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Ignacio Serricchio, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Maxwell Jenkins and the first look above is out of this world.
"The rest of human history begins now," Parker says in a voiceover.
The Robinson family is off to start a new human colony, but fans of the classic 1960s science fiction show know things don't always go as planned. The video sneak peek features the iconic line, "Danger, Will Robinson," but it's a far more deeper and almost sinister voice than the original.
Here's how Netflix describes the new series: "Lost in Space is a Netflix original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960's science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination."
Stranded with the Robinson family are outsiders Dr. Smith (Posey) and blue-collar contractor Don West (Serricchio).