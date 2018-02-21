The Lost in Space Reboot Trailer Has One Sinister Robot Voice Warning "Danger, Will Robinson"

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 8:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Reboots, Will Robinson, reboots! Netflix's long-awaited Lost in Space reboot is officially taking off on April 13 with  stars Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Ignacio Serricchio, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Maxwell Jenkins and the first look above is out of this world.

"The rest of human history begins now," Parker says in a voiceover.

The Robinson family is off to start a new human colony, but fans of the classic 1960s science fiction show know things don't always go as planned. The video sneak peek features the iconic line, "Danger, Will Robinson," but it's a far more deeper and almost sinister voice than the original.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

Lost in Space

Netflix

Here's how Netflix describes the new series: "Lost in Space is a Netflix original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960's science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination."

Stranded with the Robinson family are outsiders Dr. Smith (Posey) and blue-collar contractor Don West (Serricchio).

Lost in Space is just the latest TV reboot heading to the screen. For more on what's ahead, check out our handy guide.

Lost in Space drops Friday, April 13 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nostalgia , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Southern Charm

Southern Charm's Season 5 Trailer Is Here...and So Is Thomas Ravenel's New Girlfriend

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bethenny Frankel Goes Head-to-Head With Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Knows How Game of Thrones Ends...And So Does Her Mom!

Krystal, The Bachelor

Which of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Contestants Will Head to Bachelor in Paradise?

Which "Bachelor" Ladies Might Do "Bachelor in Paradise"?

The Bachelor Winter Games

Ben Higgins Leaves Bachelor Winter Games and Admits He Still Has to Move On from Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor

The Movie Inspirations Behind The Bachelor's Most Iconic Dates Revealed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -