The Lost in Space Reboot Trailer Has One Sinister Robot Voice Warning "Danger, Will Robinson"

Reboots, Will Robinson, reboots! Netflix's long-awaited Lost in Space reboot is officially taking off on April 13 with stars Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Ignacio Serricchio, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Maxwell Jenkins and the first look above is out of this world.

"The rest of human history begins now," Parker says in a voiceover.

The Robinson family is off to start a new human colony, but fans of the classic 1960s science fiction show know things don't always go as planned. The video sneak peek features the iconic line, "Danger, Will Robinson," but it's a far more deeper and almost sinister voice than the original.