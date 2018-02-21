Jennifer Lawrence Offended by Dress Controversy: "This Is Sexist"

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 7:50 AM

It's Jennifer Lawrence's dress choice and she'll be cold if she wants to.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old Oscar winner wore a black, plunging Versace Pre-Fall 2018 gown to a photocall for her latest film Red Sparrow in London. Some people on social media criticized her over her outfit, which she wore while posing for photos with her male co-stars, all bundled up in coats amid the near-freezing temperatures.

"Wow," Lawrence wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "I don't really know where to get started on this 'Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold' controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice."

"This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism," Lawrence, who rarely posts on social media but is known for her candor, went on to say. "Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!"

Lawrence's femme fatale look at the photocall also corresponds to the persona of her Red Sparrow character; she plays a sexy Russian spy.

The thriller is set for release on March 2.

