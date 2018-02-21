Bethenny Frankel Goes Head-to-Head With Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Ghostbusters aren't afraid of no ghosts and Lisa Vanderpump isn't afraid of no Bethenny Frankel.
In a preview clip for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Tuesday, Feb. 27 episode, LVP and Bethenny come face-to-face thanks to Kyle Richards. Kyle, it appears, is still reeling from her moment with Lisa in the Tuesday, Feb. 20 episode where Kyle tried to take Dorit Kemsley to task over Dorit talking about Lisa behind her back…only to have Lisa appear not to care about Dorit's gossip. In fact, Lisa even offered to leave separately with Dorit after the heated moment with Kyle. This caused a few (drunk) tears. Enter Bethenny.
"It was a thank you, f—k you," Bethenny says about the relayed actions of Lisa over Kyle's fight with Dorit. "It was a thuck you, we call it."
Lisa makes her case to Bethenny, but in a confessional she says, "Now Kyle's got Bethenny as a backup, well, I have no problem going head-to-head with Bethenny."
At the fashion event, Lisa tells Bethenny to settle down, saying she knows the look Bethenny is getting on her face. Bethenny asks Lisa who she's a better friend with, Dorit or Kyle, and the attention quickly turns to Dorit's mysterious accent. "Don't start," Lisa tells her. "You know exactly that you're doing."
Let Kyle explain, "He's [Dorit's husband P.K.] British, she's from Connecticut."
"No, I swear to god, don't you f—king tell me what I'm doing," Bethenny says to Lisa. "Because you guys lie, I don't lie. Not in this house!"
But these ladies are unable to move on from the Dorti-Kyle-Lisa drama. Bethenny even coaches Lisa in an apology, which Lisa gives Kyle, but she adds the classic Housewives caveat. "I'm sorry if you were upset," Lisa says.
Can we get more Housewives crossovers? This is too good.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
