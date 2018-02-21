Billionaire Bill Gates Guesses Grocery Store Prices...to Varying Degrees of Success

Admittedly, it's been "a long time" since Bill Gates last shopped at a supermarket.

Ellen DeGeneres invited the billionaire to appear on her eponymous talk show Wednesday, and she decided to have a little fun. With some assistance from Stephen "tWitch" Boss, she showed Gates five grocery items. If he correctly guessed the price—within $1—the audience will get a special prize. "If you get all of 'em," the host joked, "we'll pay off your children's student loans."

The first item was Rice-a-Roni, which Gates guessed costs $5.

"It's a dollar," DeGeneres told him. Undeterred, Gates said, "I'll take five!"