Maisie Williams Knows How Game of Thrones Ends...And So Does Her Mom!

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"I do, I know the end of Game of Thrones," Maisie Williams triumphantly said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She said this after admitting she lives her life in fear of revealing something not yet announced by HBO.

But wait, does Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the Emmy-winning fantasy drama, actually know the ending since there are reports of fake endings and scripts being produced in an effort to maintain the final season's plot a secret?

"Well, I heard this and I immediately thought, ‘I don't think we've got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,'" Williams said.

Photos

Everything We Need to See From Game of Thrones' Final Season

Game of Thrones

HBO

Host Jimmy Kimmel did his best to get any kind of details out of Williams, but now eight seasons in, Williams is an expert at evading topics. Williams did divulge she was in her bed when she read the end of Game of Thrones and said the whole thing is "just surreal, to be honest."

"Being with this show for so long and then it also having the following that it does, everyone is just waiting for this moment and you read it…and it's incredible," she said.

She's kept the lid on the ending too…for the most part. Despite teasing her mother with the scripts, she eventually relented and let her see them. Was that allowed? "Probably not, actually," Williams laughed.  

Williams advised Kimmel how his reactions would be compared if he watched the ending vs. if she told him. Check it out in the video above and keep watching to hear about her new movie, Early Man, from the makers of Wallace and Gromit.

Game of Thrones returns in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Maisie Williams , Game Of Thrones , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Krystal, The Bachelor

Which of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Contestants Will Head to Bachelor in Paradise?

Which "Bachelor" Ladies Might Do "Bachelor in Paradise"?

The Bachelor Winter Games

Ben Higgins Leaves Bachelor Winter Games and Admits He Still Has to Move On from Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor

The Movie Inspirations Behind The Bachelor's Most Iconic Dates Revealed

Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards Has Had It With Lisa Vanderpump's Lack of Loyalty in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sneak Peek

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Drew Barrymore's Santa Clarita Diet Welcomes Season 2 With a Relatable Meme

Derren Brown: The Push

Derren Brown: The Push Is a Netflix Special About Manipulating Somebody to Commit Murder (Seriously)

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -