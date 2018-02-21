Georgina Chapman Has Been "Incredibly Strong" Since Leaving Harvey Weinstein: "She Doesn't See Herself as a Victim"

"Everything you see here today Georgina sketched while she was out of the office and going through a very, very tough time. George was just sending sketches through. It was unbelievable. This collection is the result of that time. I feel emotional about it because I actually couldn't believe how incredibly strong she was. She threw herself into her work. She threw herself into protecting her kids," Craig said while previewing Marchesa's Fall/Winter 2018 collection. "Marchesa is her life. It is her passion. You see it here: even though she was going through all that, these beautiful things have somehow come out of such a hard time."

When Craig read the reports about Weinstein, she said, "I felt incredible sadness. I was just thinking about Georgina and my goddaughter and their son and helping however I could. [But] there was nothing I could do." Calling the allegations a "total shock," she said her "heart was broken" for Chapman, whom she'd known since age 18. "I just feel immense sadness for the victims, for the women who have spoken out so brave. I'm very glad he's getting some help."

Craig noted how "incredibly strong" Chapman is. "She doesn't see herself as a victim," she said. "That's very important. She's just trying to get on with her life. You've got to realize George is such a strong woman. Don't get me wrong—it's a very hard time. But she's quite inspirational."