Inside Jenelle Evans' Dramatic Year On and Off Teen Mom

Life for a Teen Mom isn't easy and for Jenelle Evans, it's pretty dramatic as well.

On Tuesday evening, MTV announced the reality star's husband David Eason was fired from the franchise after alleged homophobic tweets surfaced on his social media account.

"David Eason's personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV," a network spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. "With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him."

The announcement comes as Jenelle continues to experience one heck of a year filled with highs and lows. And yes, those ups and downs have been documented for the world to see on MTV's hit reality show.

As Jenelle begins a new chapter of her reality TV career without her husband beside her, take a look at just some of her biggest moments in the past 12 months alone.