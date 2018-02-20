Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Had ''Intense Issues'' for Almost a Year Prior to Split

New details regarding Jennifer Anistonand Justin Theroux's failed marriage continue to unfold.

A source reveals to E! News that the A-list couple was struggling in their relationship for the better part of a year, which they announced ended in late 2017 via a statement released last week.

"They've been separated for two months now," the insider says, "but were having intense issues for about eight months."

As previously reported, Jen and Justin's bicoastal lifestyles drove a wedge in their happily ever after. The source explains, "She really tried to make it work with him but the distance was a factor as he only wanted to live in N.Y.C. and there was no compromise with her... Their lifestyles were completely incompatible, and ultimately Justin decided to leave."