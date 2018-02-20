Black Panther's Success Moves Director Ryan Coogler ''to Tears:'' Read His Emotional Letter

Wakanda forever!

Black Panther raked in a whopping $242 million in its opening a weekend, breaking (among others) the record for the biggest standalone super hero launch of all time. Suffice to say the latest addition to Marvel's Cinematic Universe is nothing short of major.

So major, in fact, that director Ryan Coogler penned a letter to fans thanking them for the outpouring of support. In a photo shared to Marvel Studios' Instagram page on Tuesday, Coogler admits his cast and crew never anticipated the level at which Black Panther would touch movie goers.

"I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try," Coogler wrote. "Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up [of] amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story."