Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Speaks Out After David Eason's Alleged Homophobic Tweets Surface

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Jenelle Evans is speaking out as her husband David Eason continues to face headlines for his alleged homophobic tweets.
Earlier this week, the Teen Mom 2 star raised eyebrows for his controversial messages on the LGBTQ community. While his Twitter has been taken down, screenshots of the messages remain throughout social media.
It all began when a Twitter user suggested the MTV star limit the exposure of unnecessary weaponry around the house and "teach your children to be aware of their surroundings at school."
The message apparently hit a nerve with David who reportedly fired back in a reply.
"And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? LMAO why don't you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals?" he reportedly wrote. "Oh I forgot, that's supposed to be normal.'
Jenelle Evans for E! News
Another user chimed in asking, "Who are you to say what's normal or what's moral? Are you going to teach your children to hate gay and transgender people?"
David reportedly responded, "No, I'm going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way…if you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas."
Ultimately, the tweets would cause some viewers to demand MTV fire David. A Change.org petition has been created that already has more than 8,000 signatures demanding the couple's firing.
According to TMZ, even co-star Kailyn Lowry wants David off the show.
Jenelle, however, issued a statement to the outlet where she appeared to defend her husband from the social media posts.
"David didn't understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on," she said. "David doesn't hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham]'s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn't act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made."