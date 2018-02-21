Which of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Contestants Will Head to Bachelor in Paradise?

Prepare to see some glitter mixed in with the sand on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

As Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor comes to an end, producers are eyeing his crop of eliminated contestants for the next season of its hit spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise. And season 22's most polarizing contestant Krystal Nielson is definitely ready to hit the beach in the pursuit of love (minus any bowling).

"I'm totally a beach girl, so it could be a good fit," Krystal coyly told E! News at the Women Tell All taping. "If at the time I am single I might be open to it!"

But Arie told us he could see one of the other ladies being a hit in Paradise: Bekah Martinez, the pixie-cut-sporting-free-spirit who made headlines thanks to her age (22 at the time, 23 now, thank you very much) and having recently been reported missing by her mom. (Really.)

"I think Bekah M. could be a hit in Paradise," the Bach told us. "She'd be entertaining!"