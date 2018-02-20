NCIS' Pauley Perrette Living in Fear After Alleged Attacker Is Released

Pauley Perrette is fearful of her safety after learning a homeless man is back on the streets.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, a transient named David Merck was recently released from a state psychiatric institution after he allegedly attacked the NCIS star in November 2015.

Fast-forward to today and the actress is concerned that David is free and could harm another individual.

"It changed my life forever. I don't walk outside my house," Pauley told Fox 11 this week. "I think it's entirely possible that the next word I hear about this guy is that he'll kill a female."

Pauley chose not to speak on camera because she wanted to protect her privacy.