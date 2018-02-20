Colton Haynes Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mother's Declining Health

Colton Haynes has shared a heartbreaking post with his social media followers about his mom's declining health.
On Tuesday, the actor wrote a message to his fans about Dana, who has been in and out of the hospital since January.
"My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh. Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, 'The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.' She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital. That's my mom. Shes funny, bull headed, & strong," Colton began his Instagram post. "My mom has been in and out of the hospital since January. After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure. A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however..that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn't have that much time to wait for a new liver."
Colton continued, "The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life. It's heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her."
The actor then shared with his fans that he and his family have set up home hospice care for Dana so she can be at home with her boyfriend and her beloved cat.
"Hospice care is covered by my moms insurance 100%. As well as nurses visits on a 'need be' basis. A personal in home nurse that can be there 24/7, however, is not covered and would need to be paid out of pocket," Colton shared. "My siblings and family are spread out around the country and world. We've been taking turns flying out when we can to help but it's not enough. My brother wanted to do his part to help with the expense of hiring a full time nurse & guess what...the gofundme goal has been reached to pay for Amity Home Care in Hemet California!"
He continued, "Now that the goal has been reached...every single penny we raise over the goal from today on will be donated to the American Liver Foundation to help others who are going through this horrible disease. It would mean the world to my family & I if we could make a massive donation to this incredible organization. Thank y'all for listening & sending all the love to my beautiful momma."
You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.
We're sending our love to Colton and his family.