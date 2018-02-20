EXCLUSIVE!

Megan Fox Dishes on How She Balances Romance, Three Kids and a Film Career

Tue., Feb. 20, 2018

Megan Fox is mom to three boys, a wife to Brian Austin Green, a blockbuster film star and a lingerie designer. But how does she do it all? Very chaotically the actress admits.

While promoting her new line of lingerie with Frederick's of Hollywood, the sexy star sat down with E! News and dished all things Megan and revealed just how she manages to balance her busy life as a mom in the public eye.

The hands-on mama said, "[Brian] does the morning routine with them and takes them to school and I usually pick them up."

But she also made it clear that the duo make time for each other every week.

"We try to make it to a movie once a week or have an adult lunch so that everything isn't always kid-centered," said the Transformers star. "I try to make a rule let's not talk about the kids, but it's impossible."

Megan and Brian are parents to Noah Shannon, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 4,  and Journey River, 1.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Quotes on Parenthood

She also chatted about what lingerie means to her. When asked if she wears certain pieces for her man, the star was quick to say that she wears lingerie for her—no one else.

"I don't do anything for my partner. Everything I do is for myself," said the star.

"I think the whole point of lingerie is to help you feel more confident in expressing who you are it shouldn't be so much about parading around for someone else."

As for how she stays in such fit form, the actress attributes some of her enviable shape to being a teen athlete, and the other to her diet.

"I eat organic all the time. I drink at least 100 ounces of water a day and I drink less than 8 ounces of coffee a day."

The interview also diverted topics from fitness and family to the perils of Tinsel Town.

In the sit-down, Fox had some tough words on "the industry," saying she believes that Hollywood is "morally bankrupt."

The candid star admitted, "there's not a lot of concern about what's right for individuals."

"As long as you survive filming and they've gotten what they need from you they don't really care if you drop dead afterwards," she added. "It doesn't matter if you break an arm or you break a leg."

Megan continued, "You can get really sick as long as you are not bleeding from your face you are going to keep working and people don't understand that. There's no regard for your safety or your physical well-being at all because it doesn't matter because you are a means to an end."

 Megan's new line with Frederick’s of Hollywood launches on Feb 21.

