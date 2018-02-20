Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Reveals Weight Loss Secrets: ''So Much Has Changed''

Jordyn Woods' future has never looked brighter.

Those keeping up with the Kardashians have become acquainted with Kylie Jenner's right-hand woman over the years, but there's so much more to this 20-year-old rising star than meets the Snapchat selfie.

Case in point: Jordyn's newfound commitment to her health. Upwards of 5 million Instagram followers are inspired by the model's daily gym grind, which she admits helped her become the "happiest [she's] been in a long time." Speaking to E! News at the New Era NBA All-Stars Party, Woods dishes on the workout regimens she's found most effective for weight loss, in addition to what motivates her to create change from the inside out.

Jordyn says she's "addicted" to the gym, adding, "I have a love-hate relationship with cardio... Weights, squats, I feel like it all plays an important role."