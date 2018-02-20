Meet the Newest Lucky Charms Addition: A Unicorn Marshmallow

Lucky Charms has introduced its newest marshmallow, a magical unicorn!
For the first time in 10 years, General Mills is adding a new permanent marshmallow to its list of charms. The Lucky Charms Instagram account shared multiple images of the blue, white, pink and purple marshmallow and the new Lucky Charms cereal box on Monday.
"When all your UNICORN dreams come true! #magicallydelicious #unicornmarshmallow," the company captioned one post. While another Instagram caption reads, "UNICORN Marshmallows are real!!!"
The new charm rollout has already begun, with more grocery stores obtaining the unicorn charm in Lucky Charms cereal boxes in March.
"Our goal is to not only create a cereal that families and cereal fans will love and enjoy, but to inspire magical possibilities and help spark imagination and fun no matter what the age," Lucky Charms marketing manager Josh DeWitt said in a statement Monday. "That's why, after 10 years, we decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves – kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened."
Earlier this month, Lucky Charms took to their social media pages to ask their followers, "If you could pick the #NextLuckyCharm, what would it be? Use an emoji to tell us!"
In response, many social media users suggested a unicorn!
This new addition to the cereal comes shortly after news broke that the yellow hourglass marshmallow will be officially retiring this spring.
What do you think about this new Lucky Charms addition? Sound off in the comments!