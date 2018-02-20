Cheryl Cole Ignores Liam Payne Split Rumors: ''None of That Matters''

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cheryl Cole

Splash News

You can't ruffle Chezza's feathers! 

Despite recent rumors of a split with boyfriend Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole was all smiles at the official opening of The Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust Centre on Tuesday in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.

During the event, the singer was questioned about the possible split. When asked if she was "frustrated" that breakup rumors might overshadow her charity campaign, the singer let the comments glide off her back.

She told the BBC, "Do I find it frustrating? No, it doesn’t bother me," Cheryl told the BBC. "My focus is solely on this, it’s taken seven years to get here and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me."

For the event, Cheryl donned a baby blue turtleneck sweater, jeans and a cashmere camel-colored coat. 

 

Photos

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne's Relationship Timeline

Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne

Mega Agency

Youth can do it! ???? #Cherylstrust ??#Princestrust #Newcastle

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on

Multiple outlets reported over the weekend the duo is on the rocks because Cheryl has rejected his desire for the couple to get married. 

The Sun reported that a divorce lawyer had been called in to help Liam keep his estimated £54million fortune ahead of a potential split.

The outlet is reporting that a source said, "Liam is smitten with his little boy and wants things to work between him and Cheryl, so thought talk of marriage was a positive step."

The outlet also reported that an insider had said, "She just doesn't seem to be thinking in the same sort of way and has made it clear that's not on the cards at the moment, which he saw as a real snub."

The Prince's Trust charity has been operating since November 2017 and helps young people learn new skills and find work. Cheryl‘s Trust launched the trust in 2015.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Cheryl Cole , Liam Payne
Latest News
Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mother's Declining Health

Brie Bella

Brie Bella Shares Empowering Photo of Her Body After Baby: "9 Months Postpartum"

Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Reveals Weight Loss Secrets: ''So Much Has Changed''

Jennifer Lawrence, BAFTAs, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Insists She Wasn't "Rude" During the BAFTA Film Awards 2018

Jessica Chastain, Sophia Lillis, It Movie

Jessica Chastain in Talks to Star in It Sequel

Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Inside Maluma's Romance With Natalia Barulich

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's Road to Becoming Sports' Hottest New Couple

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -