Cheryl Cole Ignores Liam Payne Split Rumors: ''None of That Matters''

You can't ruffle Chezza's feathers!

Despite recent rumors of a split with boyfriend Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole was all smiles at the official opening of The Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust Centre on Tuesday in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.

During the event, the singer was questioned about the possible split. When asked if she was "frustrated" that breakup rumors might overshadow her charity campaign, the singer let the comments glide off her back.

She told the BBC, "Do I find it frustrating? No, it doesn’t bother me," Cheryl told the BBC. "My focus is solely on this, it’s taken seven years to get here and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me."

For the event, Cheryl donned a baby blue turtleneck sweater, jeans and a cashmere camel-colored coat.