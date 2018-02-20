How Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist Sets the Temperature on his Flat Iron

"Everyone wishes for a thick, full head of hair."

Celebrity hairstylist Giannandrea knows how to accomplish this goal with hot tools, no matter the texture of his clients' hair. While flat irons and curling wands don't have great reputations for keeping hair healthy, they're also the way to many swoon-worthy hairstyles, leaving beauty lovers in a tough spot.

According the beauty pro responsible for many of Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Simpson and Drew Barrymore's red carpet styles, you can apply heat and avoid damage, as long as you take your hair texture and environment into account.

"I not only have to make my work look great, but it has to last on the red carpet," he told E! News at Cosmoprof's Discovering the Beauty of Trends at Ron Robinson in Santa Monica, CA. "The only way that it will last is with the right heat setting."