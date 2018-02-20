Justin Bieber Takes Selena Gomez as His Date to His Dad's Wedding in Jamaica

Selena Gomez is a pretty solid plus-one, don't you think?

Justin Bieber invited his on-again girlfriend to join him in celebrating his father, Jeremy Bieber's Jamaican wedding yesterday with his now-wife Chelsey Rebelo.

"Selena and Justin flew overnight from Dallas to Jamaica for Jeremy Bieber's wedding on Monday," a source tells us. "Justin picked up Selena in a private jet, and they arrived first thing in the morning to Montego Bay. They spent the day with Justin's family at a resort catching up and getting ready for Jeremy and Chelsey to get married."

As you'd assume, Selena gets along famously with Justin's family, which was proven by their interaction throughout the important day.