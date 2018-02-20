Queen Elizabeth Sits Front Row at London Fashion Week Next to Anna Wintour

Yui Mok/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II was front row at London Fashion Week earlier today!
The 91-year-old royal surprised attendees as she was seated next to Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinn show in London on Tuesday. Looking very stylish in a pale blue Angela Kelly tweed jacket and matching dress, Queen Elizabeth was seen chatting with Wintour and smiling as the models walked the runway during the show.
"Her Majesty The Queen is visiting London Fashion Week today to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design," the Royal Family Twitter account shared with its followers on Tuesday.
"The Award, initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society & diplomacy, will be awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or sustainable policies," a second tweet read.
Designer Richard Quinn is the first recipient of the Queen's award, which he received after the show on Tuesday. Queen Elizabeth also met with other designers during her London Fashion Week appearance and toured showrooms.
The Richard Quinn show reunited Queen Elizabeth with Wintour, who was made a Dame by the monarch just months ago in May 2017.
