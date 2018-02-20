Real Housewives of New York City's Yacht Ride "From Hell" Ends With Vomit and Fire

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 9:41 AM

Real Housewives of New York City, Season 8 Reunion

Bravo

The stars of the Real Housewives of New York City were unknowingly in for one bumpy ride. 

The ladies of the hit Bravo series headed to Colombia earlier this month for a girls' trip, where an expected "cruise on a 5-star yacht" turned out to be anything but that.

As Page Six and People have reported, Ramona SingerBethenny FrankelCarole RadziwillSonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer boarded a yacht while filming for Season 10, but the cruise quickly devolved into a drama-packed nightmare. 

According to the reports, the yacht was old and lacking in amenities, triggering complaints from some of the cast members right from the start. "The anchor had to be sawed off before they even departed because it was so rusty and tangled," a source told the magazine. "That's how bad this was!"

Photos

The Most Scandalous Moments on Reality TV

However, that was just the start of their problems as eventual rough water made several of the women seasick and the boat reportedly started to take on water. To boot, the crew allegedly did not speak English and, according to Page Six, there were not enough life jackets for everyone on board.

Matters got worse before they got better when the boat's engine ultimately caught on fire. As an insider told People, "They were all scared out of [their] minds. They thought they were going to die out there."

"Soaked to the bone, scared s--tless and sick," as the source described the magazine, the women were eventually picked up by a second boat and the vacation went on. 

Meanwhile, the incident has spurred an investigation by Bravo. "The Real Housewives of New York cast was recently on a boat in South America and encountered turbulent water. Thankfully, everyone is fine and was able to continue their vacation as planned," a Bravo spokesperson told E! News in a statement. "The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are doing a full investigation."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

