Real Housewives of New York City's Yacht Ride "From Hell" Ends With Vomit and Fire

The stars of the Real Housewives of New York City were unknowingly in for one bumpy ride.

The ladies of the hit Bravo series headed to Colombia earlier this month for a girls' trip, where an expected "cruise on a 5-star yacht" turned out to be anything but that.

As Page Six and People have reported, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer boarded a yacht while filming for Season 10, but the cruise quickly devolved into a drama-packed nightmare.

According to the reports, the yacht was old and lacking in amenities, triggering complaints from some of the cast members right from the start. "The anchor had to be sawed off before they even departed because it was so rusty and tangled," a source told the magazine. "That's how bad this was!"