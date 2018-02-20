Emma Watson Donates $1.4 Million to Anti-Sexual Harassment Campaign

Emma Watson has donated £1 million (approximately $1.4 million) to the Justice and Equality Fund—a U.K.-based initiative that fights against sexual harassment, assault and discrimination.

Keira Knightley and Emma Thompson have also donated to the fund.

Inspired by the Time's Up and #MeToo movements started in the U.S., the fund aims to drive "personal, social, legal and policy changes that will ensure everyone can feel safe at work, at play and at home." At the time of this writing, the fund had raised more than £1.5 million.

The donations come around the time more than 200 stars signed an open letter published in The Observer asking women to stand in solidarity and fight against abuse and harassment. In addition to Watson, Thompson and Knightley, Emilia Clarke, Saoirse Ronan, Carey Mulligan, Naomie Harris and Noma Dumezweni signed the letter.