Rebecca Gayheart Photographed for the First Time After Filing for Divorce From Eric Dane

Rebecca Gayheart was spotted out for the first time today after filing for her divorce from Eric Dane.

The 46-year-old actress was photographed arriving at a friend's house in Los Angeles alongside her two daughters, Billie and Georgia, who she shares with her estranged husband.

Gayheart dressed for the chilly L.A. weather in a gray sweater with jeans and a matching coat. More notable, however, was the gold band she wore on her ring finger despite her split from Dane.

As we reported last week, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, releasing a joint statement to E! News on Friday.