Jenelle Evans Admits She Used Drugs While Pregnant With Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans is coming clean about some of the rumors circulating her and her family.
In a recent interview on Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, the Teen Mom star admitted she tested positive for THC—a chemical found in cannabis—in the hospital after giving birth to her daughter, Ensley, last January.
"I'm not going to lie about that. I tested positive for THC, and Ensley did not test positive. I did," she explained. "So [Child Protective Services] were like—I was in the hospital—they said, 'Did you smoke when you were pregnant?' I said, 'I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every 5 minutes, I can't even eat.' And they said, 'OK, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.'"
After giving birth to her daughter, who she shares with husband David Eason, and taking her home, Jenelle said Child Protective Services carried out wellness checks and closed the case pertaining to her drug test.
"After I had Ensley, they said CPS will just come by to do a [wellness] check since you tested positive," Jenelle recalled. "They came and did a checkup, and everything is fine. They closed the case."
However, Jenelle says Child Protective Services have come "like 30 times" to continue checking up on her and her family, mostly stemming from online speculation about her parenting.
As you may recall, the mother-of-three admitted to excessive drug use in her book Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, in which she revealed she was shooting up heroin "four or five times a day" during the worst part of her addiction.
Now, however, she promises she's not using.
"If I were on drugs, I wouldn't be able to sit here in the morning and get the kids ready and eat healthily," she said on the podcast. "Or I'd be losing a lot of weight."