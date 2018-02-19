Saturday Night Live Alum Colin Quinn ''Doing Great'' While Recovering From Heart Attack

Mon., Feb. 19, 2018

Colin Quinn

Colin Quinn is in good spirits as he recovers from a heart attack he suffered last week.

The Saturday Night Live alum went into cardiac arrest on Valentine's Day, but his rep tells E! News he's "doing great" as he continues to recover from the health scare.

Quinn also took to Twitter to make light of the otherwise incredibly serious incident.

"My heart broke on Valentines Day. Literally," he wrote. "I am currently doing well although if I dropped dead you would see a funeral like al Capone! I guess this heart attack has really made me reflect. You know, we aren't guaranteed tomorrow, or u really think about it."

Several of Quinn's friends, fans and followers tweeted their well wishes for the comedian who thanked them in a series of tweets today.

"Thanks for all the kind words and support. Starting a list of those who didn't 'check in' yet. Guarantee they'll regret the day they didn't wish me well on the road to recovery," Quinn joked, adding, "A heart attack is a serious thing. When it happens to a celeb let's double the importance. I understand some people wish me dead, it's human. I feel that way about plenty of people myself. But there's ways of doing things. 'Keep up appearances' as they say."

He also thanked those who helped helped him at Mount Sinai hospital in New York.

"I'd like to thank the staff @mtsinainyc  which I still call Beth Israel. They saved a great man's life," he wrote. "They realized they had a precious jewel of comedy in their hands and they responded like a 47th st Hasidic appraiser with a mamezitser."

We're glad to see he's using laughter to help him recover!

