Fergie Addresses National Anthem Backlash: ''I Honestly Tried My Best''

Fergie is addressing the backlash following her National Anthem performance at the NBA All-Star game last night.

The 42-year-old singer admitted she wanted to try something different for the special event, but today she realizes it didn't go over well with the general public.

In a statement to E! News, Fergie explained, "I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA."

She continued, "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best".